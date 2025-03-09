14,187 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Acquired by TradeLink Capital LLC

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Camping World accounts for about 2.9% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 494.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Camping World by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 175,554 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWH. StockNews.com raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Matthew D. Wagner acquired 5,725 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. The trade was a 1.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CWH opened at $17.80 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -65.79%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

