6,157 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Bought by TradeLink Capital LLC

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Maximus makes up about 4.5% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Maximus by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $71.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $93.97.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 3,490 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.46 per share, for a total transaction of $249,395.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,679.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,008 shares of company stock worth $497,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMS

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.