Axis Wealth Partners LLC Invests $308,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $121.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.12 and a one year high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

