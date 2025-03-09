Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,771,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,987,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6,071.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,924,000 after acquiring an additional 173,709 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after acquiring an additional 119,033 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 145,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,641,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.1 %

FIX stock opened at $324.41 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.93 and a 52-week high of $553.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

