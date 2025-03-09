Axis Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

AVSC opened at $50.13 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.