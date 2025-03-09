Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Makes New $250,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

