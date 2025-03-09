Axis Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of NASDAQ UITB opened at $46.79 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

