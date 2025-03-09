Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,706.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 101.9% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $155.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $145.71 and a one year high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

