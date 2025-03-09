BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1728 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a 1.3% increase from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.17.
BDO Unibank Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of BDO Unibank stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. BDO Unibank has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $30.74.
BDO Unibank Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BDO Unibank
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.