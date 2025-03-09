BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1728 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a 1.3% increase from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.17.

BDO Unibank Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BDO Unibank stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. BDO Unibank has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

BDO Unibank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.