Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,292 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $101.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.26 and a 200 day moving average of $108.60. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $96.28 and a twelve month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 47.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CNI shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

View Our Latest Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.