BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $669,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DD opened at $78.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.