SLT Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

SLT Holdings LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in MicroStrategy by 746.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $81,783,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in MicroStrategy by 979.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 5.6 %

MSTR stock opened at $287.18 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Several research firms have commented on MSTR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

