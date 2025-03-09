Saybrook Capital NC Buys 192 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Saybrook Capital NC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 5.2% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $423.00 price target (up previously from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.31.
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
