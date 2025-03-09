Ruffer LLP Trims Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ruffer LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,427,970 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,371,979 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold comprises approximately 2.5% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $68,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 747.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NYSE:KGC opened at $11.16 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

