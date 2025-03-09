Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 201 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 4,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 616.1% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 379.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,873,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,380. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,844 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $518.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $571.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.53. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

