QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,876 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,708,000 after purchasing an additional 523,244 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $2,058,000. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,239,273.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,600.27. The trade was a 31.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,045 shares of company stock worth $7,752,423 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.3 %

QCOM stock opened at $161.22 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.43 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

