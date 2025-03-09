Nagarro (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) Shares Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.00 and last traded at $92.00. 500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.17.
Nagarro Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.48.
About Nagarro
Nagarro SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital product engineering and technology solutions in North America, Central Europe, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides accelerated quality and test engineering; API and integration; application managed services; artificial intelligence, data and analytics; cloud, CRM, DevOps; digital experiences, insights, and ventures; ECM and portals; enterprise agile; enterprise architecture consulting; finops; identity and access management; innovation; low code; mobility solutions; products, resilience, and site reliability engineering; technical communications; and training services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nagarro
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nagarro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nagarro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.