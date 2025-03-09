L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2,699.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 43.8% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $841,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after buying an additional 178,407 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,395,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX stock opened at $220.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.99%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.65, for a total value of $376,878.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,383.80. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $269.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

