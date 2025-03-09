Tilson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

