Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 55 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.61.
In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,664.22. This trade represents a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total value of $48,976,155.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,301,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,977,112.84. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,811 shares of company stock valued at $142,391,012 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
INTU stock opened at $609.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $602.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.44. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $553.24 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
