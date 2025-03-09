Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 55 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.61.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,664.22. This trade represents a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total value of $48,976,155.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,301,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,977,112.84. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,811 shares of company stock valued at $142,391,012 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.5 %

INTU stock opened at $609.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $602.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.44. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $553.24 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.