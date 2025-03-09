Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $110.46 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,003,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $110,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $117.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.87. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -179.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.13.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

