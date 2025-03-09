Islamic Coin (ISLM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $765,385.93

Islamic Coin (ISLM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, Islamic Coin has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. Islamic Coin has a total market cap of $72.25 million and approximately $765,385.93 worth of Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Islamic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Islamic Coin Coin Profile

Islamic Coin’s launch date was October 10th, 2023. Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,193,841,925 coins and its circulating supply is 1,660,301,207 coins. The official website for Islamic Coin is islamiccoin.net. Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin. Islamic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/islamic-coin.

Buying and Selling Islamic Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Islamic Coin (ISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Islamic Coin has a current supply of 20,193,797,697.9612 with 1,660,268,272.3311844 in circulation. The last known price of Islamic Coin is 0.04278298 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $735,130.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

