Barings LLC Increases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for about 0.6% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $23,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HDB. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $68.50.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

