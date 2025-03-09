Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $348,000 Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $4,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,374,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 108,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.13 and a 200-day moving average of $201.30. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.55 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

