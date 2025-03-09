Rialto Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $221.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.61. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $182.98 and a one year high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

