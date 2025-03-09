Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,397,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,900,000 after acquiring an additional 71,560 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.3% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,072,000 after acquiring an additional 414,748 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 350,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Henry Schein stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

