Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 600 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 447,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 300,149 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.38.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

