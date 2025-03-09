Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $126.40 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $132.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus set a $148.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

