120,757 Shares in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 120,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in HUYA by 4,396.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,696 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in HUYA by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in HUYA during the third quarter valued at $711,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE HUYA opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $920.20 million, a PE ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HUYA from $5.90 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUYA

HUYA Company Profile

(Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.