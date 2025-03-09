E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,152 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at about $6,975,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,138,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 617.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 329,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,651,000 after purchasing an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $88.39.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
