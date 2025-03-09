Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. Acquires 1,908 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. acquired 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $17,610.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,946 shares in the company, valued at $184,101.58. The trade was a 10.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMRC opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $582.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.07. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.31 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 89,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 301,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,626 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 241,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 71,236 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

