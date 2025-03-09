Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. Acquires 1,908 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. acquired 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $17,610.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,946 shares in the company, valued at $184,101.58. The trade was a 10.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ameresco Stock Performance
Shares of AMRC opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $582.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.07. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $39.68.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.31 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
