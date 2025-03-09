StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STNE opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

