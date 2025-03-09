Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $302,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
TLT opened at $90.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
