Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 519 Shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Free Report) by 138.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 11,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,881,000.

Shares of TMFC stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. Motley Fool 100 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69.

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

