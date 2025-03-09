AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$19.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.40.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares raised shares of AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACQ

AutoCanada Stock Up 0.1 %

AutoCanada Company Profile

ACQ opened at C$16.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.97. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$13.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$377.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

(Get Free Report

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.