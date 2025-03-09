Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $39.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

