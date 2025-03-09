Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Metagenomi by 130.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metagenomi by 105.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 173,796 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metagenomi by 209.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 136,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 92,468 shares during the period.

Metagenomi Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ MGX opened at $2.07 on Friday. Metagenomi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Metagenomi from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

