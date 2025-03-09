Amundi Has $376.54 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Amundi lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,094,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,152,166 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in American Tower were worth $376,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $212.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 134.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

