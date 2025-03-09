Open Loot Trading Down 25% Over Last Week (OL)

Open Loot (OL) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Open Loot token can currently be purchased for about $0.0631 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Open Loot has a market capitalization of $20.91 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Loot has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Open Loot Token Profile

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,634,994 tokens. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot. Open Loot’s official website is openloot.com.

Buying and Selling Open Loot

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 331,627,928.3327 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.06217626 USD and is down -8.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $5,192,076.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

