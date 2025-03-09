Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Price Performance

Saia stock opened at $375.92 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.90 and a 12-month high of $624.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $461.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $524.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.00.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

