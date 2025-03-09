PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $183.23 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,015,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,580 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $183,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $85.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

