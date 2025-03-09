accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 461 ($5.96) and last traded at GBX 461 ($5.96), with a volume of 272305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473 ($6.11).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group Stock Performance

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 498.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 525.06. The firm has a market cap of £229.81 million, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53.

(Get Free Report)

At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.