DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL) Insider Acquires A$31,990.00 in Stock

DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL – Get Free Report) insider Simon Henry acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$31,990.00 ($20,119.50).
DGL Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $176.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
About DGL Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DGL Group
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for DGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.