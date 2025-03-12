Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE:EVT traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$183.00. 590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.75. Economic Investment Trust has a one year low of C$134.00 and a one year high of C$193.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$180.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$171.54.

Insider Activity at Economic Investment Trust

In other news, insider Economic Investment Trust Limited bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$164.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,200.00. 79.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

