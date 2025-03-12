Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading Up 9.2% – What’s Next?

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 229,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 230,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 price target on shares of Doubleview Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Doubleview Gold Stock Up 10.8 %

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$154.91 million, a P/E ratio of -98.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.42.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

