Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hengan International Group Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HEGIY traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,213. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.
About Hengan International Group
