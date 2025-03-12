Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEGIY traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,213. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

