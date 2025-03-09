Arizona State Retirement System Sells 206 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $336.08 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $321.93 and a one year high of $481.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.97 and a 200 day moving average of $408.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

