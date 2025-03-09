Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 40,282 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.51 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

