Welch & Forbes LLC Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. This trade represents a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $127.56 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $157.75. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.78.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.