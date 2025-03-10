180 Life Sciences’ (ATNF) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e+) rating on shares of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 2.20% of 180 Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

